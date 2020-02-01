SHREVEPORT, La. – Tickets are still available for the Krewe of Centaur’s big event Saturday night. The krewe’s Grand Ball XXIX with the theme Guardians of Time will be held at Shreveport Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the Tableau starting at 8.
A late breakfast will be served following the presentation of royalty. Ricky Bridges will serve as Captain along with Jeremy Burge as King Centaur XXIX and Janet Caldwell as Queen Centaur XXIX. Click here for a look at the entire royal court. Live music will be provided by NOLA Dukes Band.
The Krewe of Centaur, the only superkrewe in Northwest Louisiana, was organized in 1991. Their parade rivals most of those in New Orleans. The Krewe of Centaur Parade rolls Feb. 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. beginning at Clyde Fant Parkway at Lake Street in downtown Shreveport and ends on East Kings Highway at East Preston Street. KTBS PARADE TRACKER AVAILABLE! Catch it live at 5 p.m. on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, plus on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3 and ktbs.com.