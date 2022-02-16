SHREVEPORT, La. - If you've been waiting for the XXX Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade, your wait is almost over. Centaur rolls through Shreveport Saturday, Feb. 19, beginning 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Centaur Celebrates 30 Years of Fantasy.
Captain XVII Ricky Bridges has been a dedicated member of the krewe for 22 years. Bridges served on the Board of Directors for the past 13 years. He served as throw captain for 10 years, as well as a float lieutenant for 9 years.
Bridges has been in law enforcement for 41 years and currently is the assistant chief of police with the Haughton Police Department.
Bridges would like to thank his wife, Captain 10 Dana Bridges, for being his rock through this journey.
King Centaur 30 is Hal Rogers. Rogers has been an active member of the Mighty Krewe of Centaur for 9 years. He proudly served as Duke of Food in 2016
Rogers is a manager at ACS Medical Billing Solutions which is a subsidiary of i3 Verticals Corporation. He also owns an internet business named Classic Auto Spares.
He feels blessed to be married to his soulmate, Patty Rogers, who will be riding with him in the parade.
Rogers wants to express his gratitude to all Centaur members and all the NW Louisiana Mardi Gras krewes that do so much for the community throughout the year.
Queen Centaur XXX is Tracey James. She's married to her beloved Randy James - whom was King I and King XXI.
James is currently employed with ASM-Global where she is a human resource manager for the Shreveport Convention Center & Municipal Auditorium.
She joined the krewe in 2014 and has been a float rider since joining.
Serving as grand marshal this year is 2019 American Idol winner, Laine Hardy.
The 21-year-old Livingston, Louisiana native is a rising star who has been named an "Official Ambassador of Louisiana".
The Krewe of Centaur is proud to have Hardy as its grand marshal and excited about his involvement with our state's tourism.
PARADE HIGHLIGHTS
This is Centaur's 30th parade. Nearly 90 groups are participating including dozens of floats and mini floats. The Krewe of Centaur boasts 800 members and is one of only three super krewes in Louisiana. That's a distinction earned by having more than 500 members.
In a single Centaur parade, participants will throw over 180,000 cups; over 2 million beads; 100,000 doubloons; 20,000 lighted beads; and 43,000 specialty items like koozies, stuffed animals, footballs, toys, and flashing trinkets. Krewe members also have several special items they are throwing this year.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Centaur was organized in 1991. The Krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The krewe is known for its community outreach, making about 35 visits to various facilities leading up to the parade.
The Krewe of Centaur parade draws between 300,000 and 500,000 spectators each year along the 5½ mile parade route.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department work to keep the public safe and ensure a good time is had by all.
PARADE ROUTE
This year’s parade route is a familiar one to most. The massive parade proceeds along Shreveport’s parade route, which follows Clyde Fant Parkway south from downtown Shreveport, turns right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ends in the Broadmoor neighborhood at East Kings Highway Park.
The Shreveport Police Department would like to make the public aware of some changes to this year’s Mardi Gras parade celebrations. There WILL be a hard closure of the parade route at 1 p.m. This means no traffic will be allowed on the route after that time. This is for the safety of the citizens gathering on the route. The roads will be blocked with the help of all City of Shreveport departments and agencies. The parade should roll promptly at 3 p.m.
The following city ordinances WILL be enforced:
- NO uncontained burning (must be in a fire rated structure)
- NO ATVs or off-road vehicles on the parade route
- NO glass bottles along the parade route
- NO banners within 50 feet of the parade route
- NO animals (service animals excluded)
- NO throw backs
- Parade vendors must be licensed
Please exercise good common sense and treat others respectfully and in a manner you would want to be treated. Let’s have another great Mardi Gras season!
PARADE TRACKER
We're activating the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever.
With our GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route.
Just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device and look for the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once the parade rolls at 3 p.m. or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location when our live coverage begins at 5 p.m. With the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker, you won't miss any of the action.
Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Centaur parade will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage will air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
