SHREVEPORT, La. - If you've been waiting for the XXIX Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade, your wait is almost over. Centaur rolls through Shreveport Saturday, Feb. 15, beginning 3:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Guardians of Time.
Captain XVII Ricky Bridges has been a dedicated member of the krewe for nineteen years. Bridges served on the Board of Directors for the past ten years, as Throw Chairman, as well as a float lieutenant for nine years.
Bridges started his law enforcement career in 1980 with the Bossier Sheriff's Office, and currently is the Assistant Chief of Police with the Haughton Police Department. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Bass Life Associates, and currently is the Replica Program Director.
Bridges would like to thank every member of the Krewe of Centaur for their contribution and their help in making this a successful year.
Jeremy Burge joined the krewe in 2002 as a rider on the Robinson float. Little did anyone know that this hometown boy from Haughton would grow up to follow the footsteps of some of the most honorable member of Mardi Gras in Northwest Louisiana as King Centaur XXIX.
As a member of the mighty Krewe of Centaur, Burge has served as a float lieutenant for the King's float. He has also been on the bal, events, golf and parade committee for multiple years.
For the past thirteen years, Burge has been employed by Louisiana Truck Stop and Gaming as the director of information technology.
Queen Centaur XXIX Janet Caldwell Bradley was born in St. Paul, Minnesota and is a proud member of The Fond du Lac Band, one of six Chippewa Indian Bands that make up the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. She has proudly called Bossier City home since her late father was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in the early 60s.
In 2001 Bradley became a member of the Mighty Krewe of Centaur and was placed on the Miller float, which today is known as the Eldridge float.
Bradley would like to thank all krewe members for their trust and support.
The Mailman will be delivering plenty of beads at the Centaur parade.
NBA Hall of Famer, 2-time Olympic champ, 14-time NBA All-Star, 2 time NBA MVP, and one of the NBA's top 50 greatest players - The Mailman, Karl Malone, is this year's grand marshal.
Malone played college basketball at Louisiana Tech University. In his three seasons with Louisiana Tech, he helped the Bulldogs basketball team to its first-ever NCAA tournament in 1984 and to first place in the Southland Conference in 1985.
PARADE HIGHLIGHTS
This is Centaur's 29th parade. Nearly 90 groups are participating including dozens of floats and mini floats. The Krewe of Centaur boasts more than 700 members and is one of only three super krewes in Louisiana. That's a distinction earned by having more than 500 members.
In a single Centaur parade, participants will throw over 180,000 cups; over 2 million beads; 100,000 doubloons; 20,000 lighted beads; and 43,000 specialty items like koozies, stuffed animals, footballs, toys, and flashing trinkets. Krewe members also have several special items they are throwing this year.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Centaur was organized in 1991. The Krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The krewe is known for its community outreach, making about 35 visits to various facilities leading up to the parade.
The Krewe of Centaur parade draws between 250,000 and 400,000 spectators each year along the 5 ½ mile parade route.
More than 300 law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department work to keep the public safe and ensure a good time was had by all.
PARADE ROUTE
This year’s parade route is a familiar one to most. The massive parade proceeds along Shreveport’s parade route, which follows Clyde Fant Parkway south from downtown Shreveport, turns right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ends in the Broadmoor neighborhood at East Kings Highway Park.
Shreveport Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7:00 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday.
Members of the public will not be allowed to set up tents or recreational vehicles nor will they be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale Highway before 7:00 a.m. on parade day. Any stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers prior to 7:00 a.m. will be removed and discarded by police. Violators are subject to citation, tow, and removal from the parade.
Attendees planning to park in the Broadmoor area towards the end of the parade route should obey all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at various locations along the parade route. It is vital that emergency vehicles be able to access residential streets, therefore parking ordinances will be strictly enforced. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
The parade will begin on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Lake Street and run south on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, west down Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway, and then south on East Kings Highway to the end of the parade route on East Preston Avenue.
PARKING
- Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved for permit holders only.
- No parking is allowed before 7:00 a.m. on parade day on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway or the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. No parking is allowed at all on any neutral ground and improved roadway on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
- Citizens may not park in restricted areas marked with rope, cable, tape, or any other device used as a barricade.
- No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.
- Restricted parking allowed on residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue. Some streets allow parking only on one side while other streets forbid parking. Look for parking signs and remember that the streets must remain clear for emergency vehicles. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
- Handicapped parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park, also known as the “Duck Pond”, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and at Atlantic Avenue at East Kings Highway. A handicap parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.
PARADE DAY STREET CLOSURES
- 8:30 a.m. - Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
- 8:30 a.m. - Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street. Access to Sci-Port will be allowed until 4:00 pm via Lake Street.
- 3:00 p.m. - East Kings Highway (northbound and southbound) at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to Preston Avenue.
- At 3:00 p.m. the following streets will close: East Kings Highway at Preston Avenue, East Kings Highway at Youree Drive, Shreveport-Barksdale Highway (including the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge), Clyde Fant Parkway from Milam Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, Captain Shreve Drive, Knight Street, and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway after the Parade turns onto East Kings Highway.
EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE
- Over 300 officers from the Shreveport Police Department will be working the parade. Officers will utilize patrol cruisers, horses, bicycles, motorcycles, and foot patrols to ensure public safety. Your safety is our top priority.
- Police will utilize mounted cameras to monitor the parade route.
- Police will have mobile command buses positioned on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in the Shreve City parking lot, and on East Kings Highway.
- The Shreveport Fire Department will have EMS crews stationed throughout the parade route.
NO THROW AREAS
- The staging area on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway north of Lake Street.
- The railroad tracks over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park.
- Stoner Avenue bridge over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
- Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway exit to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
- The transitioning curve from Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway
- Past the ending banner on East Kings Highway and any points thereafter.
PROHIBITED ITEMS/ACTS
- No glass bottles or containers are allowed on the parade route.
- No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.
- No animals allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except animals that are in secured yards of residents living along the parade route and service animals.
- No dangerous objects or silly string.
- No one may throw anything at a parade float.
- Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.
- No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.
- No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested.
- No ATV’s, side by side, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property along the parade route, this includes the grassy areas along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and city streets. Violators will be subject to citation, arrest, and towing of the vehicle.
SAFETY TIPS
- Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
- Do not fight or struggle over beads.
- Keep a safe distance from the floats.
- Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.
- Do not take purses or wallets to parades. Keep money, keys, and identification secured on your person.
- Extinguish hot coals after cooking. Do not dump hot coals on the grass.
- Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
