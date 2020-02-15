SHREVEPORT, La. - After drenching rains this past week, the skies cleared in time for a big Mardi Gras weekend. Thousands turned out Saturday to cheer on the Krewe of Centaur as it rolled for the 29th time through the streets of Shreveport. Centaur's XXIX parade rolled earlier than usual this year, at 3:30 p.m. This year’s theme was Guardians of Time.
Thousands lined the route in anticipation of catching some of those coveted throws. From the family area along Clyde Fant Parkway to the sometimes raucous zone along Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, everyone was out to have a good time. No, a great time.
Krewe members tossed 2 million beads Saturday along with 180 thousand cups, 100 thousand doubloons, 20 thousand lighted beads and 43 thousand specialty items like stuffed animals, footballs and toys. Nearly 90 groups participated including dozens of floats and mini floats.
Krewe of Centaur members take pride in their community initiatives, often visiting with children, nursing home residents and hospital patients in the days leading up to the big parade.
Ricky Bridges reigned as Captain XVII. He's been a dedicated member of the krewe for 19 years. Bridges served on the Board of Directors for the past ten years, as well as a float lieutenant for nine years.
Jeremy Burge joined the krewe in 2002 as a rider on the Robinson float. Little did anyone know that this hometown boy from Haughton would grow up to follow the footsteps of some of the most honorable members of Mardi Gras in Northwest Louisiana as King Centaur XXIX.
Queen Centaur XXIX Janet Caldwell Bradley has been a member of the mighty Krewe of Centaur since 2001. Bradley was born in St. Paul, Minnesota but she's called Bossier City home since her late father was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in the early 60s.
Basketball great Karl Malone served as grand marshal. Malone is an NBA Hall of Famer, 2-time Olympic champ, 14-time NBA All-Star, 2 time NBA MVP, and one of the NBA's top 50 greatest players.
Malone played college basketball at Louisiana Tech University. In his three seasons with Louisiana Tech, he helped the Bulldogs basketball team to its first-ever NCAA tournament in 1984 and to first place in the Southland Conference in 1985.
The Krewe of Centaur boasts more than 700 members and is one of only three super krewes in Louisiana. That's a distinction earned by having more than 500 members.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to recent numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Centaur was organized in 1991. The Krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The krewe is known for its community outreach, making dozens of visits to various facilities leading up to the parade.
The Krewe of Centaur parade draws between 250,000 and 400,000 spectators each year along the 5½ mile parade route.
More than 300 law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department worked to keep the public safe and ensure a good time was had by all.
PARADE ROUTE
This year’s parade route was a familiar one to most. The massive parade traveled along Shreveport’s usual parade route. It followed Clyde Fant Parkway south from downtown Shreveport, turned right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ended in the Broadmoor neighborhood at East Kings Highway Park.
