SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center.
The sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun as the crowd celebrated the royal courts including this year’s king and queen, Bob and Bess Elder and Captain Tracy Herrin.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Captain XXXIV, thank you,” Herrin said.
When the tableau started at 8 p.m., Cleopatra herself announced each of the royals with an “around the world” theme for Krewe of Gemini to show off their exotic costumes.
This year’s bal included the dukes and duchesses from the ArkLaTex: John and Tammy Fussell (Arkansas), John and Stacy Smith (Louisiana), and Mike Sheffield and Shawn Gibson (Texas).
After their huge parade debut back in 1990, Krewe of Gemini has grown to become one of the most recognized krewes in the ArkLaTex and has been serving the streets of Shreveport-Bossier every year since.
This year’s Krewe of Gemini parade will be rolling out on February 18 at 3 p.m. You can find more information on Mardi Gras parades and events around the ArkLaTex here.