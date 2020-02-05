SHREVEPORT, La. – Tickets are still available for the Krewe of Gemini XXXI Grand Bal & Tableau set for Saturday night. The theme is VACATION for the big bash at Shreveport Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the Tableau starting at 8.
Gemini XXXI Captain Chris Stansell will present his Royal court in full costume to reflect the Gemini XXXI Theme VACATION. The band The Molly Ringwalds will entertain the crowd immediately following the Tableaux at 9:00 p.m.
The Grand Bal is open to the public; admission includes a 10:30 Breakfast, open bar, Booze Bar Raffle and live music by the famous Molly Ringwalds. Dress is Black Tie/Formal. Tickets are $100 per person and must be purchased in advance and no later than midnight February 5. Purchase tickets online at www.kreweofgemini.com. For more information, contact Sue Cooksey, Publicity Chair sdcclan2@yahoo.com Tickets sales WILL NOT be available at the door.
The Krewe of Gemini Parade rolls Feb. 22, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. beginning at Clyde Fant Parkway at Lake Street in downtown Shreveport and ends on East Kings Highway at East Preston Street. KTBS PARADE TRACKER AVAILABLE! Catch it live at 5 p.m. on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, plus on KTBS 3 and ktbs.com.