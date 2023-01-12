Krewe of Harambee Forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring-like weather with a few showers is the outlook for the Krewe of Harambee parade on Martin Luther King Jr. day.  Temperatures in the 70s and scattered showers are forecast.  The rain chance is 30%.

