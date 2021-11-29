SHREVEPORT, La. - Parade organizers for the Krewe of Harambee are working diligently preparing for the 16th Krewe of Harambee Mardi Gras/MLK Day Parade in downtown Shreveport. They are planning to roll on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m.
The parade was on hiatus last season due to the pandemic, but will return with much of the fanfare that spectators and onlookers have grown to expect.
For more information and/or an application to participate, contact Beverly Paige at 318-470-9843 or Derrick L Henderson at 318-572-6337. The krewe will follow local, state, federal and CDC COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.
Harambee is Swahili and means, “All pull together”’. Attorney Shante Wells is captain.