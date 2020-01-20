SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee and its the royal court continued to celebrate it's 20th season with the 15th Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast. That was just hours before Monday's Krewe of Harambee Mardi Gras MLK Day Parade.
The Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast was held at the Shreveport Petroleum Club at 8 a.m. and feature Rick Gallot, President of Grambling State University as the keynote speaker.
Scholarships were awarded to selected high school seniors, who submitted essays entitled "How I Made It Against All Odds". Four scholarships were awarded, each one worth $1,400.