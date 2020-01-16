SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harmabee is celebrating 20 years with a parade in downtown Shreveport honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy. The parade rolls Monday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.
The parade features local marching bands, cheerleading and dancing squads, businesses, civic and social organizations, fraternities and sororities, Zulu Stilt Walkers from New Orleans and the world famous Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band. Harambee officially ends the parade with a battle of the bands on the steps of the auditorium.
Dr. Nikole Roebuck, the first female band director at GSU, is grand marshal and local philanthropist and McDonald's owner and operator, Roy Griggs, is honorary grand marshal.
Captain XX Dee Miles and Co-Captain XX Roderick Casey are proud to present King XX Jonathan Reynolds and Queen XX Regina Winn.
The parade stages and begins at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and heads up Milam Street to Edwards where it hangs a left, then another left on Texas and on Common before ending at Common and Milam.
Before the parade, the krewe will hold its annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast. It starts at 8 a.m., at the Shreveport Petroleum Club and will feature Rick Gallot, President of Grambling State University as the keynote speaker. Scholarships will be awarded to selected high school seniors, who submitted essays entitled "How I Made It Against All Odds". The Petroleum Club is located at 416 Travis St. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF HARAMBEE
In the fall of 2000, a group of African Americans came together to discuss how minorities could become more involved in the celebration of Mardi Gras in the spirit of the African American culture in the Shreveport area. The group formed the Krewe of Harambee, the first African American krewe in Shreveport.
MARDI GRAS IN THE ARKLATEX
