SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets.
This year's theme is Harambee Celebrates Remember The Time featuring themes from yesteryear. Always a crowd favorite, the parade features local marching bands, cheerleading and dancing squads, businesses, civic and social organizations, fraternities and sororities. You'll also see the world famous Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band. Harambee plans to end the parade with a band showcase on the steps of the Municipal Auditorium.
Former Southern University President-Chancellor Ray Belton, Ph.D., will serve as grand marshal. Captain Shante' Wells is proud to present King Anthony Tisdale and Queen Cheryln Prescott.
The parade will stage and begin at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and head up Milam Street to Edwards where it will turn left, then left again on Texas and on to Common before proceeding to Sprague Street.
Before the parade, the krewe will hold its annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast at the Shreveport Petroleum Club featuring Rick Gallot, President of Grambling State University as the keynote speaker. Scholarships will be awarded to select high school seniors.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF HARAMBEE
In the fall of 2000, a group of African Americans came together to discuss how minorities could become more involved in the celebration of Mardi Gras in the spirit of the African American culture in the Shreveport area. The group formed the Krewe of Harambee, the first African American krewe in Shreveport.
