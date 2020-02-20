JEFFERSON, Texas - The Krewe of Hebe hits the streets this weekend for Mardi Gras Upriver in historic downtown Jefferson. The three day event kicks off Friday night with the Doo Dah Parade at 7. On Saturday, the Grand Parade rolls at 2 p.m., followed by the Children’s Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is Holidays on the Bayou and a variety of entertainers will perform throughout the weekend.
If you plan to attend, make sure you take time to visit shops like Port Jefferson Outpost to pick up special Mardi Gras themed frappes and cupcakes.
The Krewe of Hebe is celebrating 31 years this year.