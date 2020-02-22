SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Highland turns 25 years old this Mardi Gras.
The annual quirky neighborhood parade starts at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 and has a slightly different route this year. This year’s parade starts at the corner of Fern Avenue and Gilbert Drive, turns left on Gladstone Boulevard, right on Creswell Avenue, right on Herndon Street, right on Centenary Boulevard, and ends on Gladstone Boulevard.
Matthew Linn and three members founded this parade with $750. Today, the economic impact of the parade is an estimated $690,000 and draws approximately 22,000 people all along the parade route.
“We love inviting everyone into the Highland neighborhood to view the parks, people and historic homes,” said Linn. “Today we operate on a budget of more than $100,000 a year. Many of our proceeds are put right back into the Highland neighborhood and fund projects like the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival, band instruments for Byrd High School, Columbia Park, and more.”
This year’s grand marshal is Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport CEO Chuck Daigle. He and other LSU Health employees will lead the parade.
Those along the parade route can expect some of the most unique throws in the state. An estimated 3,000 hot dogs will be tossed, 1,000 50-cent coins, MoonPies, custom art, and of course, lots of Mardi Gras beads and trinkets.
Coverage of the Krewe of Highland parade will air from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport.
