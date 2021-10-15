SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you ready to party? The Krewe of Highland is and you're invited to join them.
The Krewe of Highland XXVII Coronation will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 in downtown Shreveport at The Lot. Vegas Nights in Highland is the theme. Royalty presents at 7 p.m.
Enjoy food, beverages, and dancing until midnight.
Tickets are $40 each. Click here for more.
By the way, the Krewe of Highland rolls through Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.
