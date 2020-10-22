SHREVEPORT, La. - As the classic saying goes laissez le bon temps rouler aka let the good times roll and one Shreveport Mardi Gras Krewe is keeping to that saying.
Back in the the spring, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Mardi Gras celebrations across Louisiana led to the spread of COVID-19.
But what are the plans for 2021? Several krewes have announced they have postponed their actives and parades. The Krewe of Highland founder Matthew Linn told KTBS he is planning a "reverse parade."
According to Linn, "A reverse parade would be we would find a boulevard. We would take our floats and park our floats on the boulevard in the neutral ground. Then, the cars, the trucks and convertibles can drive on either side of the floats and we can throw stuff into their cars, or trucks. They can make as many trips around as they wanted."
"First and foremost, we are going to make sure the citizens of Caddo Parish and the people who attend the parade are going to be safe. We are definitely not going to be putting anyone in harm's way."
Since the creation of the krewe, Highland has always had a masked bal and that will continue in 2021, Linn said. Anyone who takes off their mask will be asked to leave, Linn stated, the Krewe of Highland Grand Bal will be a masked bal outside, with social distancing and fast music.