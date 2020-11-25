SHREVEPORT, La - As of Wednesday, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city will not issue permits for parades for the first few months of 2021. The announcement effectively scraps plans for Mardi Gras celebrations. It's news that was met with dismay by organizers of some of the Ark-La-Tex's largest parades, including the Krewe of Centaur and Krewe of Gemini.
The Krewe Of Centaur's annual parade was already set for Saturday, February 6th, as shown with a countdown clock on the website. Wednesday's announcement from the mayor's office wasn't completely out of left field, but the Krewe of Gemini had been hoping they would still be able to put on some type of parade.
"We made plans for the parade already and unfortunately, the rug got pulled out from under us," said Krewe of Gemini co-captain Chris Stansell.
While Stansell says they had canceled royalty for next year, they had already spent some money on re-painting their floats to fit a new theme. They also won't able to get a refund on what was already spend on renting out props for their big event.
"I'm disappointed, I'm sure a lot of our members are disappointed," Stansell said. "But more importantly I'm sure there are a lot of members of the public that are going to be disappointed."
Rather than some type of virtual parade, Stansell says Gemini's focus is on 2022. 2021 would have been the 30th year of celebrations for the Krewe of Centaur. But the group had already put a lot of their planning on hold, according to Captain Ricky Bridges. The news is hard for their members, but Bridges says they understand why there won't be a parade next year.
"We've always said, the big thing is the safety of our members and also the community," said Bridges. "We will abide by the guidelines and move forward with next year."
Each parade takes most of the year to plan, while official word of the cancellations is disappointing, it allows both krewes to start preparing for 2022. In the meantime, Bridges says the Krewe of Centaur hopes to hold some type of virtual event for their members to celebrate their 30th anniversary. But he cautions even that will depend on COVID-19 case levels at the time and potential restrictions from Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.