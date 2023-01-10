SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake! It's a dessert with hundreds of years of history and a delicious part of the Mardi Gras celebration.
That's why KTBS has been highlighting local bakeries cranking out king cakes in the area. This week, a self-taught local baker debuts her new and improved king cake recipe.
King Cake lovers looking for an upscale bakery with a home made taste may want to check out Kimyummy's' Bakery. The business is owned by Kimyanna Henderson, who has been showing off her homemade baked goods on TikTok.
Henderson has worked hard throughout the years since beginning to sell treats under the name Tasty Treasures, to perfect her skills, using YouTube and Pinterest videos as inspiration.
However, Henderson told KTBS her king cake recipe took extra time and care to perfect. The baker says she took a four-year hiatus from offering the traditional dessert on her menu.
"Being honest, the dough was not agreeing with me. It just like I couldn't get the dough right," said Henderson describing her frustrations with finding the right recipe.
She said the four-year break was needed and allowed her the space to try new similar creations like king cake macrons and buntlets.
Based on a successful taste test at the beginning of the king cake season, Henderson now feels her new and improved recipe can rival any baker in Shreveport.
"I would say what's special about mine is it doesn't taste dry. You know how king cakes normally taste like dry bread that's been sitting out, mine is not like that," said Henderson confidently as she described the super moist cake that she's sure her customers will love this Mardi Gras season.
