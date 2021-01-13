Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras 2021 is still a go. Although we won't be attending the parties and lining up for the parades, we are finding socially distant ways to celebrate the Carnival season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As your Mardi Gras Station in the ArkLaTex, KTBS 3 invites you to enjoy encore presentations of the local parades that we aired in 2020. You'll find them attached to this article.

