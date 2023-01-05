Mardi Gras 2023 in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - There are plenty of parties and parades to keep even the most loyal Mardi Gras fans busy this season. We've put together a handy list of events for you to help you make your plans, starting with the biggest parades, then followed by a complete list of what's happening.
The Krewe of Sobek was formed by nine visionaries who wanted to bring the spirit of Mardi Gras to the minority communities of Shreveport. Fifteen years later, they are still going strong and continue to grow and remain true to their motto “Rebirth, Strength and Tenacity”. The Krewe of Sobek Parade rolls Jan. 14, 2023 beginning at the Fair Grounds Fields parking lot. It then heads through Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. Catch it live on ktbs.com and on KPXJ CW 21 at 1 p.m.
In the fall of 2000, a group of African Americans came together to discuss how minorities could become more involved in the celebration of Mardi Gras in the spirit of the African American culture in the Shreveport area. The group formed the Krewe of Harambee, the first African American krewe in Shreveport. The Krewe of Harambee Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023 beginning at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and ends on Common Street at Milam in downtown Shreveport. Catch it live at 1 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21 and ktbs.com.
The Krewe of Centaur was a organized in 1991. The Krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade has grown over the years to become the largest parade in the ArkLaTex. Centaur is the largest krewe in north Louisiana, and rival most of those in New Orleans. The Krewe of Centaur Parade rolls Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. beginning at Clyde Fant Parkway at Lake Street in downtown Shreveport and ends on East Kings Highway at East Preston Street. - KTBS PARADE TRACKER AVAILABLE! Watch at 5 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3 and ktbs.com.
Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade
In August of 1999, the non-profit Krewe of Barkus and Meoux was formed to benefit abused, neglected and homeless animals. This eclectic group is growing by leaps and bounds. The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade will be held on February 12, 2023 at 11 a.m.
The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City. The Krewe of Gemini is a nonprofit volunteer organization including folks from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in the area. The Krewe of Gemini rolls at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2023 beginning at Sci-Port and ends at the Duck Pond - KTBS PARADE TRACKER AVAILABLE! Catch it on the air at 5 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3 and ktbs.com.
Carnival season for the Krewe of Highland is said to have originated as an epiphany in 1994, the brainchild of Matthew Linn. The Krewe continues to grow in popularity for both the neighborhood's residents and surrounding communities alike. For more than 20 years, the mission of the Krewe continues: to bring people from all over the community residents and visitors into Highland on a fun-filled day, and to bring neighbors out to meet each other. On Feb. 19, 2022, the Krewe of Highland rolls at 2 p.m. in Shreveport's historic Highland Neighborhood. - KTBS PARADE TRACKER AVAILABLE! Catch it live at 2 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21 and ktbs.com.
Here's a closer look at more of the events happening this Mardi Gras season in the ArkLaTex:
- Jan. 7 - Twelfth Night Mardi Gras @ 7 p.m.
- Jan. 13 - Krewe of Sobek Grande Bal XX at Shreveport Convention Center @ 6 p.m.
- Jan. 14 - Krewe of Sobek Parade @ 1 p.m.
- Jan. 16 - Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade @ 1 p.m.
- Jan. 28 - Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXXI @ 6 p.m.
- Feb. 4 - Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal XXXIV @ 6:30 p.m.
- Feb. 10 - Krewe of Oceanus Grand Bal @ 6:30 p.m.
- Feb. 11 - Krewe of Centaur Parade @ 3 p.m.
- Feb. 12 - Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade
- Feb. 17 - Krewe of Highland Grand Bal XXVIII @ 6 p.m.
- Feb. 17 - Krewe of Gemini Float Loading Party @ 5 p.m.
- Feb. 18 - Krewe of Gemini Parade @ 3 p.m.
- Feb. 19- Krewe of Highland Parade @ 2 p.m.
- Feb. 21 - Fat Tuesday 2023
Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau contributed to the content of this article. Check out their site for much more on what's happening in the Shreveport-Bossier area!