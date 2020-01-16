SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras begins this weekend with the Krewe of Sobek on Saturday and Krewe of Harambee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A cold front pushes some rain through Saturday morning.
Then, it dries out with slow clearing for Saturday afternoon.
Rain is not expected for the Krewe of Sobek parade. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Dry weather is also forecast for the Krewe of Harambee with temperatures in the 40s to 50s.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2 (the KTBS 3 Weather Channel), ktbs.com and our Weather APP for updates.