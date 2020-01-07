Mardi Gras returns to Texarkana thanks to donations

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Mardi Gras is back on in the city of Texarkana, Arkansas.
Last November, the city announced that there is no longer financial backing for two popular downtown festivals, Railfest and Mardi Gras.
Due to generous donations by Precision Roll Grinders and the efforts of Healthcare Express and Texarkana Radio, the celebration will now be held on February 22nd.
The festivities will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k run sponsored by The Sportsplex.
Following the run, come gather around Front Street to watch the Children’s Mardi Gras parade.
Children have the chance to sign up to be part of a Disney themed parade down Front Street.
They're encouraged to bring their bikes, trikes, wagons, and Power Wheels all decked out in Disney decor, so they can parade with Princess Tiana and her princess friends.
A Kid’s Carnival will be held following the children’s parade.
There will be several STEAM themed projects available for them to try out and have fun doing while they’re learning something new.
Local vendor booths will also be set up, and parade-goers can enjoy local entertainment on the Texarkana Radio Stage.
If you have a local business and would like to participate in the event as one of the vendors, it will be just $25 to register for a 10x10 vendor booth.
All payments for vendor spaces will be donated to Harvest Texarkana.
If cooking’s more your thing, you can sign up to enter the gumbo cook-off.
Registration is $25, but the person who makes the best gumbo will be awarded a $500 prize!
This Mardi Gras celebration will end with a fabulous Roaring 20’s parade to kick off this new decade.
Both businesses and members of the community are encouraged to sign up for the parade.
There will be a $5 registration fee, but there will be prizes awarded to the best community and best business float.
The winner of the community float will be awarded a $1,000 prize, and the best business float will receive a $2,500 radio deal with Texarkana Radio.
