SHREVEPORT, La. - Downtown Shreveport was the place to be Monday afternoon as the Krewe of Harambee rolled in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. You couldn't have asked for better weather. The parade got underway at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who lined the streets.
This year's theme was Harambee Celebrates Remember The Time featuring themes from yesteryear. Always a crowd favorite, the parade featured local marching bands, cheerleading and dancing squads, businesses, civic and social organizations, fraternities and sororities. Once again, the world famous Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band put their skills on display.
Grambling State University President Rick Gallot served as grand marshal. Captain Shante' Wells and Co-Captain Sharon Braggs were proud to present King Anthony Tisdale and Queen Cheryln Prescott.
The parade staged and began at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and headed up Milam Street to Edwards where it turned left, then left again on Texas and on to Common before proceeding to Sprague Street.
Before the parade, the krewe held its annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast at the Shreveport Petroleum Club featuring GSU's President Gallot as the keynote speaker. Scholarships were awarded to select high school seniors.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF HARAMBEE
In the fall of 2000, a group of African Americans came together to discuss how minorities could become more involved in the celebration of Mardi Gras in the spirit of the African American culture in the Shreveport area. The group formed the Krewe of Harambee, the first African American krewe in Shreveport.
