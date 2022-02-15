Krewe of Centaur Parade Forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the 60s is the outlook for the Krewe of Centaur parade.

Enjoy!

If you can't see it in person, watch the event on KTBS 3 from 5 until 7 p.m. this Saturday.

