Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the 60s is the outlook for the Krewe of Centaur parade.
Enjoy!
If you can't see it in person, watch the event on KTBS 3 from 5 until 7 p.m. this Saturday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!