Children's Parade Forecast
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Expect nice weather for the Fat Tuesday Children's Parade at Pierre Bossier Mall on Fat Tuesday.  The event starts at 6:30 p.m.  Temperatures will be in the 60s at the beginning falling into the 50s toward the end.

Enjoy!

