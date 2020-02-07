BOSSIER CITY, La. - Round up those furry friends. It's about time for the annual Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade.
Bring your pets, children, and the entire family. If you would like to volunteer, please plan to attend or call 318-752-CATS.
The 2020 pet parade will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, beginning at noon at the old Reeves Marine Center in Bossier City near the CenturyLink Center.
Parade day activities, including the judging of registered pets for prizes in such categories as “Best Dressed,” “Best Float,” “Best Interpretation of Theme” and “Pet/Owner Lookalike,” will begin at 1 p.m. The parade typically marches at 3 p.m.
For information on registering a pet to take part in the parade, visit http://barkusandmeoux.org.
