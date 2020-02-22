SHREVEPORT, La. – You couldn't ask for better weather for this year's XXXI Krewe of Gemini parade. It rolled at 3:30 p.m. Saturday from downtown Shreveport and took the usual route through the city.
We even caught up with an Australian who was visiting the area and enjoying Mardi Gras for the first time.
The theme for this year was VACATION. There were about 60 entries including 25 floats, each with specialty throws.
Combined, we're told those throws weighed in at about 50+ tons. That's nearly two million pieces includes beads, stuffed animals, toys, cups, doubloons and other miscellaneous trinkets.
Captain Gemini XXXI, Chris S. Stansell, led this year's extravaganza. He's a graduate of Southwood High School and Louisiana Tech University. By the way, he happens to be married to this year's queen.
King Gemini XXXI, Gene Corley has been a member of the Krewe of Gemini for 13 years. He has been on the Finance Committee, served on the Board of Directors, Float Lieutenant, and Duke of Texas for Gemini XXIV.
Mary Louise Stansell is a Shreveport native and married to this year's captain. Mary has been a member of Gemini for 17 years and the Director of the Mardi Gras Museum for nine years.
Click here for a look at the entire royal court.
The krewe honored the late KTBS 3 broadcasting legend Bob Griffin with members of his family riding in the parade. Bob passed away Feb. 3 after a brief illness.
RELATED ARTICLE - Legendary Bob Griffin honored Friday with emotional funeral service
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to recent numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Gemini parade draws hundreds of thousands of spectators each year along the 5 ½ mile parade route.
More than 300 law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department work to keep the public safe and ensure a good time was had by all.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF GEMINI
The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport-Bossier. Their massive, colorful parade began in downtown Shreveport at the intersection of Clyde Fant Parkway and Lake Street. It headed south along Clyde Fant Parkway, turning right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ended near the Duck Pond in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood.
PARADE TRACKER
Once again, we activated the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience was the best ever.
With our GPS technology, there was no guessing, you knew right where the parade was along the route.
Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Gemini parade aired from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage will air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
RELATED LINKS
Click here for your complete 2020 Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex Schedule of Events.
Click here for the MEGA 3 StormTeam’s parade day forecast.
LET’S SEE YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEO
If you were at the parade, we want to see your photos. Just email them to pics@ktbs.com use #KTBSMardiGras on social media.