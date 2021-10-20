SHREVEPORT, La. -- Curious neighbors along Murphy Street leaned out their doors and watched from their front steps as Caddo Parish deputies and Shreveport police combed the Allendale neighborhood Tuesday evening looking for suspects related to a drug raid.
It began just before 5 p.m. when narcotics agents were serving a search warrant in the 1700 block of Looney Street. Sheriff’s officials said after clearing the home, they noticed the back door was open and saw several men outside the house. The agents ordered the men to stay where they were, but they ran.
A sheriff's office spokesman said one of the suspects pointed a gun at a Shreveport police officer, leading one of the deputies to fire at the suspect. Two suspects were caught almost immediately, but one continued to run and escaped.
Police warned residents to stay in their homes and keep their doors locked.
After hours of searching, the last suspect, Eric Jenkins, 21, was found under a on Gary Street by a K-9 and arrested around 7:30 p.m. bringing the ordeal to a close.
The other two suspects are identified as Marcus Clark, 47, and Jeremy Jones, 28.
Police later said it was Jenkins who pulled out a gun and pointed it at police.
The three men were booked into Caddo Correctional Center, where Jenkins faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, several drug charges, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and flight from an officer.
Clark was booked with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute (methamphetamine and crack cocaine), possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and felon in possession of a firearm.
Jones faces charges of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute (crack cocaine) and flight from an officer.
No bond has been set for the men.