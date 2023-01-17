SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2023 Mardi Gras season is rolling right along and people aren't wasting any time ordering up those tasty king cakes.
In this Rick's Rewind, Rick Rowe visits Lowder Baking Company.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.