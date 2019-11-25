SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La - Shreveport-Bossier is home to the largest Mardi Gras parades in north Louisiana. Mardi Gras festivities in Shreveport-Bossier are more family-friendly than most, with numerous daylight parades that are group friendly. The sister cities are also home to three parades that are recognized as Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Events, including the Krewe of Centaur Parade, Krewe of Gemini Parade and Krewe of Highland Parade.
The earliest major parade on Shreveport-Bossier’s annual Carnival calendar is the Krewe of Sobek which rolls on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. from the fairgrounds and parades through the Queensborough neighborhood. The Krewe of Harambee Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mardi Gras Parade, a heavily-attended, musical parade that marches through downtown Shreveport on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The 2020 Krewe of Harambee parade will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.
Mardi Gras season hits its stride with float-loading parties, masked balls, parades, concerts and more during the weeks leading up to Fat Tuesday. The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade celebrates hundreds of ornately costumed dogs, cats, ponies, chickens, and other pets. The 2020 Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Events on the Red in Bossier City.
The Krewe of Centaur Parade, one of the largest parades in Louisiana, will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The 2020 Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Centaur Parade will be NBA legend Karl Malone. This parade also includes a designated alcohol-free family zone at Veterans Park on Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport. The parade begins in the 800 blocks of Clyde Fant Parkway and proceeds south along the riverfront, ending in the Shreve Island neighborhood.
The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau annually hosts the Red River Mardi Gras Bash during the Krewe of Centaur Parade in downtown Shreveport. This unique parade day experience offers VIP treatment and “behind-the-scenes” access for groups of 10 or more during one of the largest Mardi Gras parades in Louisiana. Tickets are $40 per guest and includes access to a climate-controlled party tent, live music, Cajun food, king cake, and more. For tickets and more information, contact Erica Telsee at 800-551-8682 ext. 104 or etelsee@sbctb.org. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
The final major parade weekend of Carnival season in Shreveport-Bossier begins with the Krewe of Gemini Grand Parade at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Krewe of Gemini Grand Parade follows the same route as the Krewe of Centaur. Great spots to enjoy the Krewe of Centaur and Krewe of Gemini parades include downtown Shreveport near the parade start, the family-friendly zone at Veterans Park on Clyde Fant Parkway, and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
The Krewe of Highland Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. This quirky neighborhood parade begins near Marilynn’s Place restaurant in the South Highlands neighborhood and follows a circular route through Highland, with walking groups and homemade floats in addition to the larger floats traditionally associated with Mardi Gras. This funky neighborhood krewe is known for throwing unexpected items during parades like hotdogs and packages of ramen noodles. Easily accessible spots for viewing the parade include the Centenary College of Louisiana campus, Gilbert Drive south of Kings Highway, and Columbia Park.
