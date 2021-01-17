SHREVEPORT, La- Mardi Gras is already looking a lot different this year with the iconic parades cancelled for the season.
But parades aren't the only way to get into the season. One fun thing about Mardi Gras is dressing up, that is something you still can do this year.
Dennis Beckman is the fantasy mask creator at The Enchanted Garden. The local business is owned by his sister, Deb. He’s been creating masks of all themes for over 30 years. He also makes fascinators, fantasy hats, and broaches.
“I know that I'm in the presence of a superior artist,” said Jaime Post. While visiting home, she stopped by as she used to do when she was in college.
“I'm just happy that there's someone that is able to create something that reflects the nature and the magic of our imagination and our culture, loving Mardi Gras so much,” said Post.
While Beckman, who is a Shreveport native, was living in San Francisco, a bride-to-be asked him to make her a mask to wear down the aisle. He hasn’t stopped created them since then.
Beckman showed how he goes about creating his masks.
“At the very end I do a major jewel and I have lots and lots of beautiful crystals,” said Beckman. About four years ago he moved back to Shreveport. With Mardi Gras being cancelled this year, it has affected business.
“It’s definitely been down, because there's no balls to go to,” said Beckman. But he's been proactive about it.
“During this whole shutdown, I spent a lot of time at home making masks so that next year, I have a huge selection.” said Beckman. “I just love sitting down and coming up with ideas. Each of the masks is one-of-a-kind. I've never repeated a design,” said Beckman.
You can visit the Enchanted Garden located on 2429 Line avenue to view his masks.