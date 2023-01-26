SHREVEPORT, La. - On Thursday, Chief Wayne Smith from the Shreveport Police Department held a public safety media advisory conference to remind locals about Mardi Gras parade dos and don’ts.
The event gave information about upcoming Mardi Gras events and highlighted the cooperation of all agencies involved, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
The police department talked about their concerns against underage drinking, driving under the influence, and children road safety against moving floats during parades.
Prohibited items/acts for the upcoming parades include:
- No glass bottles or containers on parade route.
- No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.
- No animals are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except animals that are in secured yards of residents living along the parade route and service animals.
- No dangerous objects or silly string.
- No one may throw anything at a parade float.
- Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of parade route.
- No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.
- No public nudity. Violators will be arrested.
- No ATVs, side-by-side, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles allowed.
- No firearms are permitted in City Parks along the route.
- No drones are permitted over the parade route.
