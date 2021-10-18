SHREVEPORT, La- The Mardi Gras standoff between the City of Shreveport and the two largest Mardi Gras Krewes in the city continues. According to the Captain of the Krewe of Centaur, Ricky Bridges, the City of Shreveport is asking them to pay a figure up to around $100,000 for police security. Bridges says that his Krewe is unable to afford such a high cost.
Other Krewes have already had to bear the burden of security fees, but it is a first for Centaur. Their Krewe had a previous 10-year agreement with police that allowed them to avoid fees, but now the deal is over.
Bridges says that even though other Krewes have to pay, their parade's size outweighs what the other Krewes have to handle. Though Bridges says he would like to compromise, for now, his position is against paying any security fees.
In addition to the new fees, Bridges says that the city also wants them to change their parade route. This would put more emphasis on the Clyde-Fant Parkway portion of the parade and eliminate the stretch along East Kings Highway.
The Centaur parade has gone through Kings Highway for thirty years, and many of its residents are adamant that moving the parade would be a huge mistake. One couple, Johnny and Emily Welch, said that the only reason they lived on Kings Highway was because the parade passed through there. They added that there are all sorts of people that come to Shreveport because they love watching the parade on Kings Highways because of its location.
Also concerned about the Mardi Gras impasse is Stacy Brown, the President of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. Brown handed KTBS a study that her Bureau commissioned from Dr. Scott Wysong who, in 2019, examined the economic impact Mardi Gras has on Shreveport. His study found that the direct economic impact from Mardi Gras (which includes things like what people pay for hotels and at restaurants) is over 12 million dollars.
Wysong also estimated that close to a quarter-million people attended the parades in 2019. He suggested that the city made up to $800,000 in tax revenue from the holiday that year as well. The study also claims that the Krewe of Centaur parade alone was responsible for over 6 million dollars in consumer spending.
Ricky Bridges from the Krewe of Centaur and Mayor Perkins will be meeting again next week to discuss a possible compromise. But for now, the future of these parades remains uncertain.