SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Sobek is ready to let the good times roll. The group held its annual float loading party Thursday night.
Krewe members stocked their floats with beads and other throws they’ll need this weekend.
Sobek’s parade brings the party to the people as it rolls through the Queensborough neighborhood.
It’s the parade of the Mardi Gras season in Shreveport, and this year is extra special as the krewe celebrates its 20th anniversary.
Attending the parade is an annual tradition for the Nelsons, who make the trip each year from Denver, Colorado.
“Sobek Travels the World” is the theme of this year’s parade. It rolls Saturday at 1 p.m. You can watch live coverage on KPXJ and ktbs.com.