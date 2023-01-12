SHREVEPORT, La. - The first official Mardi Gras parade of the season is gearing up to roll Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek will make its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World! This is Sobek's 20th anniversary and this year's parade will be the krewe's 19th.
This year's parade grand marshal is Dr. Marlon Henderson. He is the 99th president of the National Association of Dentistry. Dr. Henderson is a Shreveport native who graduated from Northwood High School and went on to study at LSU.
Captain Johann Cooke, Sr. and Co-Captain Virgin Rachal are serving along with Daryl Lane and Tamesha Lane reigning as this year's king and queen.
Grande Bal XX will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at the Shreveport Convention Center.
ABOUT THE PARADE
The parade starts at Fair Grounds Field. The floats will roll onto Greenwood Road headed west, make a right turn and head north on Mertis Avenue. They'll turn right onto Lakeshore Drive and then head south on Missouri Avenue back to Fair Grounds Field.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF SOBEK
The Krewe of Sobek is dedicated to bringing the time-honored traditions and experience of Mardi Gras to the inner city. They are a non-profit, social and charitable organization founded in April 2003. The krewe’s goals are to support organizations that provide a helpful hand to those in need within our community. Also, to provide fellowship among the members and the community, take part in charitable and non-political civic causes and participate in various parades and celebrations in the Louisiana area.
MARDI GRAS IN THE ARKLATEX
