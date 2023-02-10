Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Friday Afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain rolled back into town on Friday afternoon making it wet for the Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party.  Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed mostly light rain across the area.

Water Vapor Image of Friday's Storm System

The storm system responsible was passing through northwest Texas and headed toward the ArkLaTex.

Here is the forecast timeline:

10 PM Friday Forecast

Rain covers much of the area on Friday evening.

7 AM Saturday Forecast

And it lasts through the night into Saturday morning.

Midday Saturday Forecast

The storm system is forecast to depart the area by the lunch hour.

5 PM Saturday Forecast

And clearing is expected during the afternoon.  Here is the 5 p.m. outlook.

10 PM Saturday Forecast

The rest of Saturday evening looks clear and cold.

Forecast Rain Amounts through Saturday

Rain amounts could be significant over Louisiana with some locations over an inch like in Natchitoches.

Krewe of Centaur Parade Forecast

So, here is the Krewe of Centaur Parade forecast.  Clearing skies and near 50 degrees is the outlook.

If you can't attend the parade, watch it on KPXJ CW 21 starting at 5 p.m.

