SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain rolled back into town on Friday afternoon making it wet for the Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed mostly light rain across the area.
The storm system responsible was passing through northwest Texas and headed toward the ArkLaTex.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain covers much of the area on Friday evening.
And it lasts through the night into Saturday morning.
The storm system is forecast to depart the area by the lunch hour.
And clearing is expected during the afternoon. Here is the 5 p.m. outlook.
The rest of Saturday evening looks clear and cold.
Rain amounts could be significant over Louisiana with some locations over an inch like in Natchitoches.
So, here is the Krewe of Centaur Parade forecast. Clearing skies and near 50 degrees is the outlook.
If you can't attend the parade, watch it on KPXJ CW 21 starting at 5 p.m.