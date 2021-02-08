SHREVEPORT, La. - No parades. No throws. But that isn't stopping us from celebrating Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex this year.
KTBS 3 and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport are bringing the good times to you with a Special Edition: Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex.
Join us safely on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. on KTBS 3 as we take a look back at the history and fanfare of the Mardi Gras krewes that call the ArkLaTex home.
As you celebrate, be sure and use #KTBSMardiGras on social media and send your pictures to pics@ktbs.com.
Don't forget, our Yardi Gras contest continues. Submit photos of your Mardi Gras decorations for a chance to win a king cake from Lowder Baking Co.