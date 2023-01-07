SHREVEPORT, La. - The faithful ushered in the Mardi Gras season with a special Mardi Gras mass.

It was held Saturday morning at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Market Street.

After the service, parishioners celebrated by eating King Cake.

