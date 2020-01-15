BOSSIER CITY, La - Mardi Gras season is in full swing and the first parade of the year hits the streets this Saturday. The Krewe of Sobek rolls through downtown Shreveport on Saturday, January 18th, at 1pm.
Sobek's parade will be followed by the Krewe of Harambee parade on Monday, January 20th. Other area parades like Centaur, Gemini, and Highland will follow starting on February 15th. According to the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, Mardi Gras brings in a $22 million economic impact to the area.
For more information, make sure you visit the KTBS Mardi Gras page.