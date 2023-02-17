The Morning Break

SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMDCumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break.

This week, Mason and Nate discussed a couple of big parades coming up this weekend -- the Krewe of Gemini and the Krewe of Highland.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments