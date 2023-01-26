WASHINGTON, DC - Louisianans are getting ready to Let the Good Times Roll this weekend in the nation’s capital. It’s Mardi Gras time in Washington, DC and the big event is Saturday night when thousands will attend the ball and indoor parade at the host hotel, the Washington Hilton. It's the state’s premier event that brings Louisiana’s business community together with Washington politicians.
The non-profit Mystick Krewe of Louisianians sponsors the ball, and manages the sale of tickets, corporate donations and krewe memberships.
The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, of Ruston, who is the granddaughter of James Davison, an energy transportation titan who also is a major contributor to Louisiana political candidates.
Congresswoman Julia Letlow, R-Start, is the chair of the 74th Washington Mardi Gras.
The event is self-sustaining and uses no state or federal dollars.
Click here for the schedule of events for this year's festivities.
Washington Mardi Gras began in the 1930s as a way for congressional staffers to dress up, wear masks and celebrate Carnival season while being away from home. After World War II, Washington Mardi Gras attracted much more attention as political insiders, including presidents, angled for invites to the Louisiana-themed event.