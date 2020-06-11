WASHINGTON - The coronavirus continues to take its toll on Mardi Gras and not just in Louisiana. Washington Mardi Gras 2021 has been cancelled.
In a letter that went out Wednesday to Shreveport-Bossier Host Group Sponsors, Senior Lieutenants of Washington Mardi Gras said that it was a decision that was not taken lightly.
Here is the text of the letter:
The difficult decision has been made to cancel Louisiana Alive! 2021 and Washington Mardi Gras 2021. This is a decision that we have not taken lightly. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties involved, we feel that we need to prioritize the health and safety of you, our sponsors, and our guests who attend our annual event.
The Senior Lieutenants of Washington Mardi Gras have been assessing this for months and have looked at the many issues that are involved in our events. Conversations with the Hilton Hotel were quite influential since they are strictly following the District of Columbia Mayor’s REOPENDC master plan. These plans require no more than 250 people in any event until there is a vaccine or similar cure.
We look forward to February 2022, when once again "Laissez les bons temps rouler! " reigns.