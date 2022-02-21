SHREVEPORT, La. - If you've been waiting for the XXX Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade, your wait is over. Centaur rolled through Shreveport Saturday, Feb. 19. This year’s theme was Centaur Celebrates 30 Years of Fantasy.

