SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2020 Mardi Gras season is rolling right along, but it'll really kick into gear this weekend in Shreveport.
The Krewe of Sobek Parade rolls Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m., then two days later, the Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade hits the streets.
Shalisa Roland with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau sat down with KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis to talk about this year's Mardi Gras season and why it's so important to our area.
