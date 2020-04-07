SHREVEPORT, La -- The Covid-19 outbreak has changed the way we live our lives. For many, it has also affected cash flow. Add these things together, and the result is stress and anxiety. Marriage and family therapist David McMillian says one of the worst things we can do during this time is to bottle up our emotions.
“We must remember that emotion is e-motion. It's energy in motion," said McMillian. “We need to move it in some way. When we bottle emotion up, that's when there can be problems."
Mcmillian said there are several strategies we can use to deal with stress and anxiety. First, talking to friends, loved ones or a therapist can help greatly. If you aren't comfortable talking about it, you can journal. He says to forget grammar and proper wording and just write down how you feel. Another strategy is to remain in the present and frequently ask yourself questions like “Am I okay today?" and “Is my family safe today?” Staying in the present helps us to stay grounded and to be grateful for what we have.
David McMillian, LPC, LMFT is a marriage and family therapist in Shreveport.