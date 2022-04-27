MARSHALL, Tx.--Marshall detectives saying they've noticed solved cases have something in common.
They say they've cracked cases when crooks were caught on camera now Marshall Against Violence is teaming up with police to try to bring more cameras to businesses and homes in hopes that more visibility means less crimes committed.
"According to the Marshall police chief a lot of the arrests have been because of footage coming from residential cameras or business cameras so it has made a huge impact and if we can get more people on board especially in high crime areas I think that will be a huge plus for us here in Marshall," said Demetria McFarland.
Next, the plan is to figure out how to fund the effort. The most recent meeting was only aimed at getting a game plan together.