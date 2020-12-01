MARSHALL, Texas -- The Marshall Animal Control and Shelter and Richard Traweek of Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram have partnered to host "12 Days of Adoptions."
Weekdays from December 7-22, each adoption will cost $25.
Hannah is the featured pet of the event. She was removed from a local home after a concerned citizen alerted Animal Control, she was tied up in a backyard, starving and unprotected from the weather. Hannah has since gained weight, has a warm place to sleep and gets plenty of attention.
"This adoption event is another way for our dealership to give back to the community and our first responders who have supported our business in 2020," managing partner of Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Richard Traweek said. "We are grateful for the work of Animal Control and the Marshall Police Department to keep our city safe."
"We hope that every animal will find a loving family, a warm bed, good nutrition, and proper veterinary care that they deserve," said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. "We urge prospective adopters to remember that pet ownership is a lifetime commitment."
The shelter is located at 607 East End Blvd South.
Call (903) 935-4530 or click here for more information.