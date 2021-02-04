MARSHALL, Texas - The City of Marshall announces a once in a lifetime opportunity for citizens and friends of Harrison County to showcase their beloved animal in the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
The new facility will feature murals in the lobby and community room. All proceeds from this fundraiser will provide for the furniture, fixtures, and equipment needed in the Pet Adoption Center scheduled to open in the summer of 2021. Mural animals may display the treasured family dog or cat, but animals may also be a show animal, a barrel racing horse, an FFA project animal, or a unique family pet.
The lobby mural will include sponsorship at the Gold and Silver levels. Gold sponsorship will feature one photo of one animal or multiple animals (8" x 8") and recognize the donor. Due to the lobby's size, Gold sponsorships are extremely limited and available for an investment of $395 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Silver sponsors will receive recognition along with a photo of one animal (4" x 4") in the facility lobby for a contribution of $195.
In the community room, Bronze sponsors will donate $95 for a photo (4" x 4") of their animal on the mural and recognition.
Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsors will receive an acknowledgment by donor name and pet name next to their respective mural.
"The community support for the new Pet Adoption Center continues to be inspiring since the groundbreaking in 2020. With the rapid construction progress, we are preparing for the necessary fixtures, furniture, and equipment to be utilized by our staff in service to the animals who will come into our care. On behalf of the Marshall Police Department, I would like to express my appreciation to those who choose to support the mural project and leave their beloved pets in a piece of our history," stated Marshall Police Chief Carruth.
Sponsorship will be available from February 1, 2021, to April 30, 2021. For more information, citizens may visit http://www.marshalltexas.net or call (903) 934-7995.
Individuals may purchase mural sponsorship in the City Manager's office at 401 S. Alamo Blvd., the current Animal Control & Shelter at 607 East End Blvd South, or https://donorbox.org/adoption-center-mural-2.