MARSHALL, Texas - Miguel Lopez, owner of Miguel's Authentic Mexican Food restaurant, has been in business for nearly two decades. Now he has fears of going out-of-business if people stay at home based on Governor Abbott's recent suggestions.
"I'm going to be affected because the business is being operated by my family," Lopez said. "So, if that's the case, no one in the family is going to be able bring income to the house. So, we're going to be in a position, like, we have to shutdown."
Lopez says he is doing his part to maintain social distancing and proper hygiene at his restaurant. Even so, he's troubled about the rise in CV19 cases in Texas.