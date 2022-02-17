MARSHALL, Texas.-- A Marshall family wants answers after dealing with twice the heartbreak.
According to family members Angela Flamer was involved in a fatal hit and run. She was hit by not one but two different vehicles. Police are looking for the driver of the first vehicle since the driver did not stop to help.
Flamer was killed just hours after attending her father's wake. The family is desperately searching for closure.
"She was hit by two cars and the man car got away, she didn't deserve whatever happened and it shouldn't have ended this way," said Jackie Verge.
Flamer was a grandmother. The family is now planning to bury Flamer and her father next to one another. If you saw anything, call Marshall Police Department.