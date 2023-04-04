Marshall native competes on American Idol

MARSHALL, Texas - One Marshall native is making the ArkLaTex proud by competing on this season of American Idol.
Karinthia Fradella sang "Creep" by Radio head in her first audition. She got a yes from all three judges.
"The first audition was crazy. I was so so nervous and thought that I was going to faint at times. I met Ryan Seacrest, and I got to see some of the judges before I actually went into the room. I just told myself, Karinthia you're the only person standing in your way at this point. You're gonna have to push through if you want to push this dream because everybody's nervous. But there's a point where you have to conquer that. And so I just went in and I tried my best to not let the nerves get the best of me. And I sang my song. I got three yeses, which was insane. It was really really cool getting positive feedback from all of them. I didn't think I was going to do well and I did really well, so it was really fun," she said.
After the first audition Fradella took her golden ticket to Hollywood. She sang the piano version of Queen's, "Bohemian Rhapsody." Fradella got a standing ovation from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Fradella competed in the duet portion of the competition where she was let go. She's proud of the strides she's made in her singing caree
"I think the part that I've grown the most and is probably my confidence, because, I've only been singing for about like two and a half years now. I just have been working on stage presence and like stage fright because I'd get on stage and I would just freeze. My voice would be really shaky and I would revert to just falsetto notes and that was it. Because it's where my voice is comfortable. But I think the the part I've grown the most is definitely being on stage," Fradella said.
She also said representing the ArkLaTex means everything to her and she is grateful for all the support she received. Fradella is looking forward to continuing her singing career.